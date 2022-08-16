PECONIC PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

350 PARK AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $1.36Bil. The top holdings were PWR(50.38%), WCC(17.67%), and DY(15.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PECONIC PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,000,000-share investment in NYSE:GOLD. Previously, the stock had a 3.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.74 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $16.845 per share and a market cap of $30.03Bil. The stock has returned -14.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PECONIC PARTNERS LLC bought 364,050 shares of NYSE:DY for a total holding of 2,282,037. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.22.

On 08/16/2022, Dycom Industries Inc traded for a price of $112.125 per share and a market cap of $3.30Bil. The stock has returned 54.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dycom Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, PECONIC PARTNERS LLC bought 253,200 shares of NYSE:WCC for a total holding of 2,243,736. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.34.

On 08/16/2022, WESCO International Inc traded for a price of $143.97 per share and a market cap of $7.28Bil. The stock has returned 24.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WESCO International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PECONIC PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TECK by 350,000 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.47.

On 08/16/2022, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $34.605 per share and a market cap of $18.49Bil. The stock has returned 56.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PECONIC PARTNERS LLC bought 850,000 shares of NYSE:KMI for a total holding of 1,000,000. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.73.

On 08/16/2022, Kinder Morgan Inc traded for a price of $18.65 per share and a market cap of $42.27Bil. The stock has returned 16.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

