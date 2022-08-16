SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $940.00Mil. The top holdings were HUBB(4.04%), ETN(3.17%), and FWONK(3.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 121,565 shares in NYSE:STE, giving the stock a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $225.73 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Steris PLC traded for a price of $212.24 per share and a market cap of $21.23Bil. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steris PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-book ratio of 3.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 130,868 shares of NYSE:HUBB for a total holding of 212,396. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.34.

On 08/16/2022, Hubbell Inc traded for a price of $220.71 per share and a market cap of $11.85Bil. The stock has returned 9.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hubbell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-book ratio of 5.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 181,595 shares of NYSE:ETN for a total holding of 236,585. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.07.

On 08/16/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $152.84 per share and a market cap of $60.91Bil. The stock has returned -7.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 113,467 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 170,467. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.83.

On 08/16/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $200.24 per share and a market cap of $46.42Bil. The stock has returned -14.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 42.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -832.93 and a price-sales ratio of 28.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 188,390 shares in NAS:DDOG, giving the stock a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.56 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $113.255 per share and a market cap of $35.65Bil. The stock has returned -15.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11265.00, a price-book ratio of 29.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 546.86 and a price-sales ratio of 26.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

