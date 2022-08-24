Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Rosenblatt 2nd Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling

Date: August 24th, 2022

Fireside Chat: 11:00 am ET

Presenter: Charles Liang, CEO, and David Weigand, CFO

Webcast

Event: Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Date: August 30, 2022

Location: Chicago, IL

Presenter: David Weigand, CFO

1x1 meetings only

The Rosenblatt Annual Technology Summit presentation and webcast recording will be available on the Supermicro investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.supermicro.com%2Fir-overview%2Fdefault.aspx.

