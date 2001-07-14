Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

4 minutes ago
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on September 13, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2022.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

