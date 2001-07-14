Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre” or “the Company”), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, announced today that Brad Williams, President; and Blaine Browers, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at Raymond James’ 2022 Diversified Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2:55 p.m. ET. Cadre management will also participate in investor meetings held in conjunction with the conference.

The presentation will be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Cadre’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cadre-holdings.com. Please allow extra time prior to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the online broadcast.

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005788/en/