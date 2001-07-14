Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street”) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock by a selling stockholder. Such selling stockholder also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of Oak Street’s common stock. Oak Street will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholder, and the selling stockholder will bear the underwriting discounts and commissions associated with the sale of such shares.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, William Blair and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book running managers for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to the securities being sold in the offering was deemed automatically effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. You may get these documents, including the preliminary prospectus supplement, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Oak Street Health:

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 140 centers across 20 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as those, among others, statements concerning the expected closing of the offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that Oak Street will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, which statements apply only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the offering, Oak Street and its business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Oak Street’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent Oak Street’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Oak Street expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as may be required under applicable law.

