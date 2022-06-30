Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Mario Gabelli Comments on Liberty Braves Group

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • A top performer.
Article's Main Image

Liberty Braves Group (

BATRA, Financial) (0.2% of net assets as of June 30, 2022) (BATRA -$25.15 – NASDAQ), is a tracking stock whose primary assets are theAtlanta Braves baseball club and the mixed-use real estate development known as “The Battery” surrounding Truist Park. The Braves, founded in 1871, are the oldest continuously operating professional sports franchise in U.S. with fans across the Southeastern U.S. The team has recently reclaimed much of its prior success and are reigning 2021 World Champions. Long term, team values should be supported by growing media revenue and the growth of recently legalized sports betting.

From

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund second-quarter 2022 letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles