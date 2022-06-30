Liberty Braves Group ( BATRA, Financial) (0.2% of net assets as of June 30, 2022) (BATRA -$25.15 – NASDAQ), is a tracking stock whose primary assets are theAtlanta Braves baseball club and the mixed-use real estate development known as “The Battery” surrounding Truist Park. The Braves, founded in 1871, are the oldest continuously operating professional sports franchise in U.S. with fans across the Southeastern U.S. The team has recently reclaimed much of its prior success and are reigning 2021 World Champions. Long term, team values should be supported by growing media revenue and the growth of recently legalized sports betting.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund second-quarter 2022 letter.