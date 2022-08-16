GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The Glenmede Trust Company in an asset management company that acts as a business subsidiary of the Glenmede Corporation. The company can trace its history back to 1956, when the four children of Joseph N. Pew created Glenmede as the corporate trustee for the trust endowed to honor their parents. The original trust, the Pew Memorial Trust, was funded with Sun Oil Co. stocks, which was established by Joseph Pew. In the 1970s, the company would begin diversifying its concentrated stock holdings, striving to create “sophisticated investment strategies to preserve principal, achieve capital appreciation and generate income to meet distribution requirements.” In 1978, the company would officially provide formal service offerings for families, foundations, and endowments. By the 1990s, the company would have expanded outside of its original location in Philadelphia and become a national company. The Glenmede Trust Company currently has over 1,700 clients located throughout the United States with offices in Princeton, Morristown, Wilmington, Cleveland, New York City, and Washington D.C. The company has moved its proprietary equity and fixed income strategies management to its subsidiary, Glenmede Investment Management, which has over $10 billion in total assets under management spread across 3,000 accounts with the majority of its clients being high net worth individuals, the client group alone making up over half of its entire client base. Glenmede Trust Company itself has over $49 billion in total assets under management, maintaining the feel of a small independent company by having a 6 to 1 client to employee ratio and, thusly, reflecting its ideals in providing both “the deep resources of a large, publicly owned firm and the client focus and responsiveness of an independently owned boutique.” The Glenmede Trust Company currently provides its various wealth advisory services, ranging from estate planning to consolidated manager reporting, to institutional investors, public funds, retirement plans, foundations, and endowments.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1296 stocks valued at a total of $17.06Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.64%), MSFT(3.10%), and IJR(2.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA bought 337,801 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 562,351. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $216.24 per share and a market cap of $282.32Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

During the quarter, GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA bought 123,078 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 192,646. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $439.13.

On 08/16/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $440.16 per share and a market cap of $116.71Bil. The stock has returned 25.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-book ratio of 10.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA bought 138,151 shares of NAS:ULTA for a total holding of 251,819. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.4.

On 08/16/2022, Ulta Beauty Inc traded for a price of $407.26 per share and a market cap of $21.10Bil. The stock has returned 10.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 12.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 176,458 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.06.

On 08/16/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $320.78 per share and a market cap of $202.91Bil. The stock has returned -1.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-book ratio of 9.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA reduced their investment in NAS:TTWO by 376,561 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.7.

On 08/16/2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $136.59 per share and a market cap of $22.77Bil. The stock has returned -14.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.86, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

