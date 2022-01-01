Skylar by Toll Brothers offers largest single-family homes in Valencia, each with solar panels, EV chargers, and more

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. ( NYSE:TOL, Financial), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the highly anticipated Merle, Vireo, and Sora model homes at its Skylar by Toll Brothers community in Valencia, California. Skylar by Toll Brothers offers the largest homes and home sites in the amenity-rich Valencia master-planned community. This intimate enclave of just 85 luxury single-family homes boasts incredible views, modern architecture, and innovative home designs.

Skylar by Toll Brothers offers unrivaled master-planned living. This exclusive collection of homes is nestled in nature with incredible views from select home sites. The open-concept home designs offer volume spaces with ceilings soaring up to twenty feet, expansive kitchens with grand islands, and inviting outdoor living spaces. Featuring 3,700+ square feet of luxury living with 5 to 6 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3-car garages, the home designs offer an array of dynamic features from home offices, primary suite retreats with decks, stacking doors, and floating staircases. New exterior options include Modern Farmhouse, Mid-Century Modern, and Prairie designs which complement the modern interior styles. Homes are priced from $1.55 million.

“We are excited to debut our newest model homes showcasing spacious open concept floor plans with memorable structural features like two-story great rooms, floating staircases, private primary suite retreats, and an array of design options that will allow our buyers to build their dream home,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “Skylar by Toll Brothers brings new modern home designs to the sought-after Valencia area with its award-winning schools, fantastic shopping, and easy freeway access.”

The Valencia master plan is committed to sustainability, with 2,000 EV charging stations planned throughout the community. Each Toll Brothers home includes solar panels available for purchase or lease, an EV charger in every garage, and a dedicated Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) space in addition to the 3-car garage.

For more information and to schedule a tour of the new model homes in Skylar by Toll Brothers, visit SkylarByTollBrothers.com or call 844-700-8655.

