MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) (ODV TSX.V & ) is pleased to announce our inaugural sustainability report for 2020 and 2021 is now available on our corporate website; click here to view the report.



Osisko Development understands that our success is measured by more than the gold we produce. Operating in an environmentally and socially responsible way is intricately connected to our long-term success. As our organization continues to evolve and grow, so will the expectations of our stakeholders. Our first sustainability report describes our management approach to, and performance in, a variety of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations.

Osisko Development’s three pillars of sustainability are:

Being a good neighbour in the communities in which we live and work,

Supporting an engaged workforce that values safety, diversity, and technical excellence, and

Demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship.



The sustainability report covers topics expanding beyond conventional financial performance, to define the legacy we will continue to create in the natural environment and the communities where we operate.

Our approach to sustainability will evolve with our business and our sustainability report for 2022 will include information detailing our sustainability initiatives in relation to our San Antonio project in Sonora, Mexico as well as our Tintic project in Utah, U.S.A. This report is just one part of our ongoing commitment to transparency, and we welcome your feedback.

Chris Pharness, Vice President Sustainable Development for Osisko Development, commented

“Sustainability in the mining industry is inseparable from our business strategy. Living up to this commitment begins with our people and is reflected in our meaningful relationships with Indigenous nations, community members, and other groups.”

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian, U.S.A. and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, Canada, is Osisko Development's flagship asset. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by its interest in the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora, Mexico and the Trixie gold test mine, located in Utah, U.S.A.

