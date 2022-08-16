PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2960 stocks valued at a total of $791.34Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.36%), AMZN(4.19%), and AAPL(4.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/’s top five trades of the quarter.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ reduced their investment in NYSE:IR by 53,550,831 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 08/16/2022, Ingersoll Rand Inc traded for a price of $53.97 per share and a market cap of $21.76Bil. The stock has returned 3.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ingersoll Rand Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.08 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ reduced their investment in NYSE:YUM by 21,069,384 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.54.

On 08/16/2022, Yum Brands Inc traded for a price of $119.04 per share and a market cap of $33.87Bil. The stock has returned -10.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ reduced their investment in NYSE:FTV by 38,558,366 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.45.

On 08/16/2022, Fortive Corp traded for a price of $68.66 per share and a market cap of $24.42Bil. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ reduced their investment in NYSE:CTLT by 20,140,611 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.1.

On 08/16/2022, Catalent Inc traded for a price of $109.22 per share and a market cap of $19.57Bil. The stock has returned -9.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-book ratio of 4.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 4.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ reduced their investment in NYSE:GE by 28,121,867 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.91.

On 08/16/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $81.07 per share and a market cap of $88.90Bil. The stock has returned -21.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

