STATE STREET CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE LINCOLN STREET BOSTON, MA 02111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4740 stocks valued at a total of $1,665.77Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.91%), MSFT(4.53%), and AMZN(2.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STATE STREET CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STATE STREET CORP bought 26,668,769 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 26,700,019. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 08/16/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $300.48 per share and a market cap of $218.58Bil. The stock has returned -5.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.33 and a price-sales ratio of 7.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

STATE STREET CORP reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 15,673,750 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.03 per share and a market cap of $2,780.72Bil. The stock has returned 15.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-book ratio of 47.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, STATE STREET CORP bought 63,496,965 shares of NYSE:BSX for a total holding of 63,670,965. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.76.

On 08/16/2022, Boston Scientific Corp traded for a price of $42.35 per share and a market cap of $60.63Bil. The stock has returned -5.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 73.01, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

STATE STREET CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 6,618,871 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 08/16/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $306.65 per share and a market cap of $675.51Bil. The stock has returned 5.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.45, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

STATE STREET CORP reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 6,540,249 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $292.71 per share and a market cap of $2,183.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-book ratio of 13.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 11.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

