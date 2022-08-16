PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado is a private investment management firm that provides retirement plans and financial services for its eligible public employee members in the state of Colorado. The association was established in 1931 under the state law and operates under the Colorado General Assembly and administration of Title 24, Article 51 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, although its Board of Trustees does have the authority to adopt and revise certain rules in accordance with state statutes. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado, or PERA for short, currently provides a variety of benefits for employees of over 500 public government agencies and entities within Colorado. Its members include state government employees, public school teachers, university and college employees, State Troopers, judges, cities and towns employees, and other employees in related public entities. PERA serves to “deliver quality customer service, sound investment decisions, operational efficiency, educational programs, competitive plan design, and actively participate in legislative issues that affect our organization,” and adheres to its principles of customer focus, ethical conduct, accountability, excellence and ongoing process improvement. PERA acts as a substitute for Social Security for many of its members with its active members contributing a fixed percentage of their salary, approximately 8%, to the retirement trust funds when they are working. Employers also contribute to PERA, which also includes a part of the funding for health care premiums for its health care program, with different set rates ranging from a 10% statutory employer rate for the local government division to 13.66% for the judicial division. PERA invests in a variety of sectors with the Board determining the strategic allocation policy. The association mainly focuses on the global equity sector, which alone makes up over 50% of allocations, and also invests in the fixed income, real estate, private equity, opportunity fund, and cash asset classes, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1957 stocks valued at a total of $18.23Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.12%), MSFT(5.93%), and GOOGL(3.76%).

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO reduced their investment in NAS:HON by 406,686 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.59.

On 08/16/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $203.67 per share and a market cap of $137.21Bil. The stock has returned -11.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-book ratio of 7.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO bought 128,709 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 730,822. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 08/16/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $546.12 per share and a market cap of $510.83Bil. The stock has returned 32.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-book ratio of 7.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO bought 257,882 shares of NYSE:PXD for a total holding of 495,267. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.61.

On 08/16/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $229.12 per share and a market cap of $54.68Bil. The stock has returned 63.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO bought 1,085,785 shares of NYSE:JCI for a total holding of 1,200,332. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.86.

On 08/16/2022, Johnson Controls International PLC traded for a price of $59 per share and a market cap of $40.64Bil. The stock has returned -17.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson Controls International PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO reduced their investment in NYSE:BDX by 162,669 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.

On 08/16/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $267.78 per share and a market cap of $76.37Bil. The stock has returned 11.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

