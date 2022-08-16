HOWE & RUSLING INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1116 stocks valued at a total of $789.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.62%), JNJ(3.59%), and GVI(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOWE & RUSLING INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HOWE & RUSLING INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 29,843 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 08/16/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $306.65 per share and a market cap of $675.51Bil. The stock has returned 5.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.45, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, HOWE & RUSLING INC bought 35,027 shares of NYSE:LOW for a total holding of 36,037. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.96.

On 08/16/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $214.12 per share and a market cap of $136.85Bil. The stock has returned 12.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HOWE & RUSLING INC bought 117,581 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 220,865. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.4 per share and a market cap of $72.61Bil. The stock has returned -14.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

The guru established a new position worth 70,393 shares in NAS:AZN, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.62 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $66.74 per share and a market cap of $205.77Bil. The stock has returned 16.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-book ratio of 5.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HOWE & RUSLING INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 122,564 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.09.

On 08/16/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $36.64 per share and a market cap of $294.41Bil. The stock has returned -9.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

