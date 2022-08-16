CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

211 MAIN STREET SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3536 stocks valued at a total of $287.42Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.85%), MSFT(3.60%), and AMZN(1.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 11,567,235 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 64,923,376. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 08/16/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $46.77 per share and a market cap of $193.67Bil. The stock has returned -14.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-book ratio of 4.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 15,374,626 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.45.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.39 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned -3.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 4,492,257 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 08/16/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $99.2 per share and a market cap of $21.69Bil. The stock has returned -7.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 672,895 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 5,355,530. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $562.36.

On 08/16/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $551.65 per share and a market cap of $223.41Bil. The stock has returned 16.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-book ratio of 10.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.46 and a price-sales ratio of 8.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 2,950,433 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 3,198,402. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.22.

On 08/16/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.82 per share and a market cap of $29.09Bil. The stock has returned -6.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.