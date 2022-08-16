FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 502 stocks valued at a total of $21.41Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.40%), AMZN(3.88%), and AAPL(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 1,849,090 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/16/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $188.79 per share and a market cap of $471.98Bil. The stock has returned -5.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-book ratio of 17.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.43 and a price-sales ratio of 16.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,228,444 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.03 per share and a market cap of $2,780.72Bil. The stock has returned 15.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-book ratio of 47.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 683,506 shares of NYSE:MCK for a total holding of 738,055. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.73.

On 08/16/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $373.84 per share and a market cap of $53.73Bil. The stock has returned 87.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 855,638 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $292.71 per share and a market cap of $2,183.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-book ratio of 13.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 11.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 326,177 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 418,618. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 08/16/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $553.02 per share and a market cap of $244.97Bil. The stock has returned 22.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-book ratio of 12.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

