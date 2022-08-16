FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $268.00Mil. The top holdings were LBTYK(14.58%), VST(10.15%), and EZPW(7.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,799,953-share investment in NAS:ATRS. Previously, the stock had a 4.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.19 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Antares Pharma Inc traded for a price of $5.59 per share and a market cap of $955.07Mil. The stock has returned 37.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antares Pharma Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC bought 256,044 shares of NAS:SGC for a total holding of 916,950. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.2.

On 08/16/2022, Superior Group Of Companies Inc traded for a price of $14.5 per share and a market cap of $236.61Mil. The stock has returned -37.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Superior Group Of Companies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 81.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:VST by 203,133 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.69.

On 08/16/2022, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $25.83 per share and a market cap of $10.75Bil. The stock has returned 47.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC bought 144,276 shares of NAS:NWPX for a total holding of 318,478. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.62.

On 08/16/2022, Northwest Pipe Co traded for a price of $33.57 per share and a market cap of $333.26Mil. The stock has returned 26.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northwest Pipe Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:ANDE by 86,252 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.66.

On 08/16/2022, Andersons Inc traded for a price of $38.79 per share and a market cap of $1.31Bil. The stock has returned 39.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Andersons Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

