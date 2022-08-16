NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /JAPAN/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 744 stocks valued at a total of $10.05Bil. The top holdings were VOO(6.29%), XLV(6.00%), and DIA(5.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /JAPAN/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 767,967 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 2.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.8 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $429.7 per share and a market cap of $393.96Bil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /JAPAN/ /ADV bought 2,616,297 shares of ARCA:KOKU for a total holding of 7,029,371. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.04.

On 08/16/2022, Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.9117 per share and a market cap of $544.29Mil. The stock has returned -7.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.93.

During the quarter, NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /JAPAN/ /ADV bought 1,160,642 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 4,698,317. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.69.

On 08/16/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $133.93 per share and a market cap of $40.32Bil. The stock has returned 0.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a price-book ratio of 4.75.

NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /JAPAN/ /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 359,819 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $432.04 per share and a market cap of $320.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /JAPAN/ /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 393,526 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $395.04 per share and a market cap of $283.07Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

