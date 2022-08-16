HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2852 stocks valued at a total of $1.46Bil. The top holdings were VOO(5.32%), QQQ(3.01%), and IJR(2.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC. bought 57,133 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 224,380. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $395.04 per share and a market cap of $283.07Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:MGK by 80,895 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.4.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $217.38 per share and a market cap of $12.32Bil. The stock has returned -10.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a price-book ratio of 7.60.

HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:FPXI by 329,273 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.46.

On 08/16/2022, First Trust International IPO ETF traded for a price of $43.29 per share and a market cap of $380.95Mil. The stock has returned -34.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust International IPO ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

The guru sold out of their 270,022-share investment in ARCA:QQH. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.38 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, HCM Defender 100 Index ETF traded for a price of $38.23 per share and a market cap of $267.61Mil. The stock has returned -24.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.97.

The guru sold out of their 306,446-share investment in ARCA:LGH. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.24 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, HCM Defender 500 Index ETF traded for a price of $35.6385 per share and a market cap of $274.42Mil. The stock has returned -15.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.68.

