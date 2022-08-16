Coastwise Capital Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7777 FAY AVENUE LA JOLLA, CA 92037

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(7.12%), AAPL(5.57%), and SCHD(5.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Coastwise Capital Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Coastwise Capital Group, LLC bought 5,907 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 8,253. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $429.7 per share and a market cap of $393.96Bil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Coastwise Capital Group, LLC bought 6,458 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 7,773. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/16/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $332.28 per share and a market cap of $183.67Bil. The stock has returned -9.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a price-book ratio of 6.58.

During the quarter, Coastwise Capital Group, LLC bought 8,058 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 33,458. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.03 per share and a market cap of $2,780.72Bil. The stock has returned 15.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-book ratio of 47.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Coastwise Capital Group, LLC bought 8,934 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 55,074. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $144.78 per share and a market cap of $1,474.95Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.71, a price-book ratio of 11.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Coastwise Capital Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCM by 39,359 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.16.

On 08/16/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.24 per share and a market cap of $1.87Bil. The stock has returned 0.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.