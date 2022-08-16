Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (

NYSE:MTB, Financial) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable Sept. 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 1, 2022.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842‑5138

Media Contact:
Julia Berchou
716-842-5385

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

