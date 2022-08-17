RMB Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

115 S. LASALLE ST. CHICAGO, IL 60603

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 477 stocks valued at a total of $5.59Bil. The top holdings were SCHD(2.67%), MSFT(2.23%), and DHR(2.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RMB Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,085,738 shares in ARCA:SCHD, giving the stock a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.69 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.87 per share and a market cap of $39.09Bil. The stock has returned 2.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

During the quarter, RMB Capital Management, LLC bought 243,575 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 486,056. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $292.71 per share and a market cap of $2,183.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-book ratio of 13.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 11.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, RMB Capital Management, LLC bought 568,626 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 639,446. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/17/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $144.78 per share and a market cap of $1,474.95Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.71, a price-book ratio of 11.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

RMB Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AZPN by 198,704 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.66.

On 08/17/2022, Aspen Technology Inc traded for a price of $215.11 per share and a market cap of $13.37Bil. The stock has returned 70.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-book ratio of 18.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.61 and a price-sales ratio of 20.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, RMB Capital Management, LLC bought 221,382 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 457,356. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 08/17/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $300.48 per share and a market cap of $218.58Bil. The stock has returned -5.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.33 and a price-sales ratio of 7.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.