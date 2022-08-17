Formidable Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

221 E. 4TH STREET CINCINNATI, OH 45202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 317 stocks valued at a total of $428.00Mil. The top holdings were PG(10.63%), AAPL(7.55%), and FORH(5.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Formidable Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LAC by 304,497 shares. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.77.

On 08/17/2022, Lithium Americas Corp traded for a price of $30.15 per share and a market cap of $4.09Bil. The stock has returned 76.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lithium Americas Corp has a price-book ratio of 5.04 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -77.36.

During the quarter, Formidable Asset Management, LLC bought 253,871 shares of ARCA:KONG for a total holding of 999,028. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.45.

On 08/17/2022, Formidable Fortress ETF traded for a price of $24.5706 per share and a market cap of $25.19Mil. The stock has returned -3.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Formidable Fortress ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in OTCPK:NNOMF by 3,342,257 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.71.

On 08/17/2022, Nano One Materials Corp traded for a price of $2.95 per share and a market cap of $302.10Mil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nano One Materials Corp has a price-book ratio of 6.52 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.87.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSCO by 15,709 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.76.

On 08/17/2022, Tractor Supply Co traded for a price of $204.73 per share and a market cap of $22.73Bil. The stock has returned 5.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-book ratio of 11.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RSP by 18,614 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.8.

On 08/17/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $152.39 per share and a market cap of $33.35Bil. The stock has returned -0.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.