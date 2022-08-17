MATHER GROUP, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

353 N. CLARK STREET CHICAGO, IL 60654

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 373 stocks valued at a total of $4.38Bil. The top holdings were SCHV(9.71%), SCHG(9.61%), and VGK(8.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MATHER GROUP, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,241,383-share investment in NYSE:LII. Previously, the stock had a 6.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $219.51 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Lennox International Inc traded for a price of $266.96 per share and a market cap of $9.46Bil. The stock has returned -20.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lennox International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MATHER GROUP, LLC. bought 431,381 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 7,255,472. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 08/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $69.1 per share and a market cap of $16.13Bil. The stock has returned -9.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a price-book ratio of 7.01.

During the quarter, MATHER GROUP, LLC. bought 557,398 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 4,692,347. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.4 per share and a market cap of $72.61Bil. The stock has returned -14.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, MATHER GROUP, LLC. bought 284,589 shares of ARCA:VGK for a total holding of 6,633,188. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.03.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $55.85 per share and a market cap of $15.93Bil. The stock has returned -17.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, MATHER GROUP, LLC. bought 140,902 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 189,247. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 08/17/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $99.2 per share and a market cap of $21.69Bil. The stock has returned -7.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.