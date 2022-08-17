Utah Retirement Systems recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

540 EAST 200 SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84102

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 985 stocks valued at a total of $6.25Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.97%), MSFT(5.49%), and AMZN(2.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Utah Retirement Systems’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Utah Retirement Systems bought 132,115 shares of NYSE:EQR for a total holding of 197,783. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.51.

On 08/17/2022, Equity Residential traded for a price of $80.17 per share and a market cap of $30.15Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Residential has a price-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.32 and a price-sales ratio of 11.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Utah Retirement Systems bought 207,791 shares of NYSE:UDR for a total holding of 264,318. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.54.

On 08/17/2022, UDR Inc traded for a price of $50.39 per share and a market cap of $16.37Bil. The stock has returned -2.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UDR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.97, a price-book ratio of 4.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.67 and a price-sales ratio of 11.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Utah Retirement Systems reduced their investment in NYSE:ACC by 154,713 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.21.

On 08/17/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Utah Retirement Systems bought 24,647 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 89,653. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $312.49.

On 08/17/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $312.29 per share and a market cap of $155.63Bil. The stock has returned 1.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 53,608-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.