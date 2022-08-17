Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia, Omsesidigt recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt is an insurance products and services company based out of Stockholm, Sweden. Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt was previously known as Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia and changed its name to its current Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt in 2014. The company is a former subsidiary of Försäkringsaktiebolaget Skandia, which is an insurance company based out of Stockholm, Sweden that can trace its history back to its founding in 1855. Försäkringsaktiebolaget Skandia operates in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, providing a variety of insurance products, liquidity accounts, mortgage loans, mutual funds, asset management, consultancy, banking services, custodian services, online banking services, and a variety of others. Bengt-Åke Fagerman, who is the acting CEO of Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt, is also currently the CEO and group President of Försäkringsaktiebolaget Skandia. Back in 2012, Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt was still a wholly owned subsidiary of Försäkringsaktiebolaget Skandia, which is also known as Skandia AB. Skandia AB, was then in turn a subsidiary of Old Mutual PLC, which has placed group wide functions including administration and sales in Skandia AB and, in turn Skandia Liv. Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt would then become acquired in its entirety by the Thule Foundation in 2012. Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt is a limited company that acts as a hybrid company with its articles of association not allowing the company to have distribution of profits. Thule Foundation, which acquired Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt, was actually created by Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt for the sole purpose of acquiring all the shares in Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt, which will in turn allow for the restructure that will allow Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt to acquire Skandia AB and its further subsidiaries. The company acquisition was done for the nominal value of SEK 600,000, which was actually funded by the transfer from Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt. The Thule Foundation focuses on promoting the “interests of the policyholders and other persons entitled to compensation in accordance with the insurance contracts in Skandia Liv and research into long-term saving in Sweden and other related research objectives.”

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 595 stocks valued at a total of $1.15Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.01%), MSFT(6.12%), and GOOGL(3.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia, Omsesidigt’s top five trades of the quarter.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia, Omsesidigt reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 56,200 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.03 per share and a market cap of $2,780.72Bil. The stock has returned 15.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-book ratio of 47.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia, Omsesidigt reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 37,000 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/17/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $144.78 per share and a market cap of $1,474.95Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.71, a price-book ratio of 11.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia, Omsesidigt reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 15,690 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $292.71 per share and a market cap of $2,183.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-book ratio of 13.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 11.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia, Omsesidigt reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 33,800 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.89.

On 08/17/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $136.56 per share and a market cap of $123.34Bil. The stock has returned 4.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-book ratio of 6.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia, Omsesidigt reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 13,900 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 08/17/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $300.48 per share and a market cap of $218.58Bil. The stock has returned -5.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.33 and a price-sales ratio of 7.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

