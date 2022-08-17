CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4208 SIX FORKS ROAD, SUITE 1700, RALEIGH, NC 27609

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6117 stocks valued at a total of $13.76Bil. The top holdings were IVV(4.37%), SHY(3.49%), and VTV(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,862,766 shares. The trade had a 4.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.03 per share and a market cap of $2,780.72Bil. The stock has returned 15.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-book ratio of 47.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,534,500 shares. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $292.71 per share and a market cap of $2,183.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-book ratio of 13.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 11.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS bought 2,348,243 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 3,818,430. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.23.

On 08/17/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $103.87 per share and a market cap of $23.46Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS bought 525,666 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 1,655,931. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/17/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $432.04 per share and a market cap of $320.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

During the quarter, CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS bought 3,584,883 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 4,073,390. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.07.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $52.45 per share and a market cap of $32.73Bil. The stock has returned -14.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.