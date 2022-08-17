Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were ARCM(34.49%), DBC(10.28%), and SHY(6.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 80,828 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 4.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.92 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $77.58 per share and a market cap of $17.64Bil. The stock has returned 15.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

The guru established a new position worth 257,000 shares in NAS:PEY, giving the stock a 4.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.26 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $22 per share and a market cap of $1.41Bil. The stock has returned 11.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

The guru sold out of their 46,043-share investment in ARCA:RWR. Previously, the stock had a 4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.19 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF traded for a price of $106.49 per share and a market cap of $1.89Bil. The stock has returned -1.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

The guru sold out of their 32,608-share investment in ARCA:XLK. Previously, the stock had a 3.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.3 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $151.15 per share and a market cap of $46.37Bil. The stock has returned -2.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a price-book ratio of 8.26.

The guru sold out of their 130,824-share investment in ARCA:XLF. Previously, the stock had a 3.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.46 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $35.81 per share and a market cap of $31.87Bil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

