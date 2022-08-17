Glovista Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 EVERTRUST PLAZA SUITE 1102 JERSEY CITY, NJ 07302

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $242.00Mil. The top holdings were FLCH(15.31%), MCHI(10.11%), and INDA(9.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Glovista Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 611,867-share investment in ARCA:SRLN. Previously, the stock had a 8.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.95 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $43.45 per share and a market cap of $8.64Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 348,846-share investment in ARCA:SPLV. Previously, the stock had a 6.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.39 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $67.03 per share and a market cap of $11.82Bil. The stock has returned 5.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.14.

During the quarter, Glovista Investments LLC bought 235,708 shares of NAS:MCHI for a total holding of 443,291. The trade had a 5.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.14.

On 08/17/2022, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $49.45 per share and a market cap of $7.78Bil. The stock has returned -28.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

The guru established a new position worth 103,941 shares in ARCA:LQD, giving the stock a 4.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.19 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.72 per share and a market cap of $36.23Bil. The stock has returned -13.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 131,109-share investment in NAS:VCLT. Previously, the stock had a 3.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.61 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $84.43 per share and a market cap of $4.78Bil. The stock has returned -19.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

