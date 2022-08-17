Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 620 stocks valued at a total of $1.72Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.19%), AAPL(3.16%), and PLD(1.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 78,897 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 259,165. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.62.

On 08/17/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $137.11 per share and a market cap of $101.51Bil. The stock has returned 4.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.97 and a price-sales ratio of 21.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 9,975 shares of NAS:EQIX for a total holding of 28,790. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $693.4.

On 08/17/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $712.04 per share and a market cap of $64.85Bil. The stock has returned -11.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.30, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.14 and a price-sales ratio of 9.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 17,826 shares of NYSE:PSA for a total holding of 57,812. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $346.93.

On 08/17/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $353.22 per share and a market cap of $62.00Bil. The stock has returned 13.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-book ratio of 11.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.43 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 293,631-share investment in NAS:PBCT. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.7 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, People's United Financial Inc traded for a price of $19.41 per share and a market cap of $8.37Bil. The stock has returned 11.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, People's United Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 167,683 shares of NYSE:VICI for a total holding of 292,646. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.47.

On 08/17/2022, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $35.27 per share and a market cap of $33.97Bil. The stock has returned 22.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.57 and a price-sales ratio of 13.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

