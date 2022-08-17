SCS Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

SCS Capital Management LLC is an investment management firm based out of Boston, Massachusetts. The company was established in 2002 and has grown from its inception to now operate with 66 employees of which 27 are investment professionals. SCS Capital Management conducts its research internally, focusing on a client focused investment approach. The company focuses on creating investment products and services that factor in “how much risk a client is willing to take and understanding the returns that can be best achieved given that risk profile.” The company focuses on a top down and bottom up investment approach, focusing on a highly analytical process that seeks to “understand the sources of returns, expected performance in different scenarios, exposures and risk factors at the portfolio, asset class, strategy and manager level.” SCS Capital Management invests almost exclusively in the finance sector, although the firm also invests in the materials and real estate sectors to a lesser degree. The company holds its allocations for 9 quarters on average and holds its top 10 allocations for 8.1 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, SCS Capital Management had a turnover rate of approximately 41.2%. The company’s top holdings include iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund, iShares Core Total US Bond Market ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, and iShares S&P 100 Index Fund, in order of decreasing allocation. SCS Capital Management manages over $16.1 billion in total assets under management spread across 232 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 68 which makes up $2.8 billion of its managed assets. Both of the firm’s total number of accounts and total managed assets have been increasing in recent years with its total managed assets growing significantly from $5.7 billion back in 2010 to approaching three times that amount today.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $3.62Bil. The top holdings were IWV(13.71%), GOVT(11.50%), and VTV(10.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCS Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 17,422,866 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 11.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.98 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $24 per share and a market cap of $22.75Bil. The stock has returned -9.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 8,578,603 shares. The trade had a 10.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.91.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.84 per share and a market cap of $18.26Bil. The stock has returned -6.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 1,033,308 shares. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.2.

On 08/17/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $119.78 per share and a market cap of $12.22Bil. The stock has returned -8.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 677,890 shares in ARCA:ITOT, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.05 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $95.9 per share and a market cap of $44.35Bil. The stock has returned -4.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a price-book ratio of 3.25.

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 278,271 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $216.24 per share and a market cap of $282.32Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

