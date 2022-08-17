Clough Capital Partners L P recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

53 State Street Boston, MA 02109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $790.00Mil. The top holdings were RTX(7.99%), STWD(5.61%), and V(4.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clough Capital Partners L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 296,780-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 3.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $144.78 per share and a market cap of $1,474.95Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.71, a price-book ratio of 11.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 724,846-share investment in NYSE:FAF. Previously, the stock had a 3.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.33 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, First American Financial Corp traded for a price of $59.24 per share and a market cap of $6.17Bil. The stock has returned -10.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First American Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Clough Capital Partners L P bought 198,460 shares of NYSE:RTX for a total holding of 655,950. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.18.

On 08/17/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $95.05 per share and a market cap of $140.34Bil. The stock has returned 11.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 98,360 shares. The trade had a 2.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $292.71 per share and a market cap of $2,183.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-book ratio of 13.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 11.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 69,090 shares in NYSE:AMT, giving the stock a 2.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.93 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $278.45 per share and a market cap of $129.64Bil. The stock has returned 0.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-book ratio of 18.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.99 and a price-sales ratio of 12.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.