Smart Portfolios, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $49.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(16.43%), USFR(11.32%), and VWO(7.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Smart Portfolios, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 111,259 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 11.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.19 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.34 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 0.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.38.

The guru sold out of their 80,116-share investment in ARCA:JSCP. Previously, the stock had a 6.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.85 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF traded for a price of $46.8263 per share and a market cap of $215.87Mil. The stock has returned -5.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Smart Portfolios, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 3,864 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/17/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $332.28 per share and a market cap of $183.67Bil. The stock has returned -9.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a price-book ratio of 6.58.

The guru sold out of their 2,768-share investment in ARCA:MDY. Previously, the stock had a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $450.77 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded for a price of $481.07 per share and a market cap of $19.49Bil. The stock has returned -2.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

The guru sold out of their 17,708-share investment in ARCA:XLC. Previously, the stock had a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.22 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $59.89 per share and a market cap of $10.44Bil. The stock has returned -27.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.85.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

