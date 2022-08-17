Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $539.00Mil. The top holdings were SPAB(15.89%), BSV(13.85%), and DFAT(12.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,221,579 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 7.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.27 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $34.78 per share and a market cap of $8.14Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

During the quarter, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought 32,900 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 50,071. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 08/17/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $553.02 per share and a market cap of $244.97Bil. The stock has returned 22.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-book ratio of 12.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought 197,311 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 256,489. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.91.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.84 per share and a market cap of $18.26Bil. The stock has returned -6.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought 95,714 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 972,294. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.79.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.09 per share and a market cap of $39.06Bil. The stock has returned -4.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 6,912 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $919.69 per share and a market cap of $960.61Bil. The stock has returned 34.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 112.23, a price-book ratio of 26.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 67.04 and a price-sales ratio of 15.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

