SVB WEALTH LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE FEDERAL STREET BOSTON, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 765 stocks valued at a total of $6.50Bil. The top holdings were SGOV(6.64%), JPST(5.66%), and ICSH(5.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SVB WEALTH LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SVB WEALTH LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 230 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $472090.

On 08/17/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $461299.998 per share and a market cap of $676.06Bil. The stock has returned 5.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, SVB WEALTH LLC bought 1,102,943 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 1,126,756. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 08/17/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.87 per share and a market cap of $39.09Bil. The stock has returned 2.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

During the quarter, SVB WEALTH LLC bought 612,054 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 859,540. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.89.

On 08/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $126.48 per share and a market cap of $21.14Bil. The stock has returned -8.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a price-book ratio of 5.09.

The guru established a new position worth 3,061,230 shares in NAS:EXFY, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.7 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Expensify Inc traded for a price of $22.65 per share and a market cap of $1.85Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expensify Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -84.41 and a price-sales ratio of 7.28.

SVB WEALTH LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 109,650 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/17/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $432.04 per share and a market cap of $320.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.