AllSquare Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 533 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(16.45%), VTI(12.75%), and VEA(6.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 8,282 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.5.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.98 per share and a market cap of $41.64Bil. The stock has returned -5.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PDI by 10,637 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.22.

On 08/17/2022, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund traded for a price of $22.28 per share and a market cap of $5.02Bil. The stock has returned -12.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-book ratio of 0.91 and a price-sales ratio of 11.56.

During the quarter, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought 4,869 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 128,189. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.4 per share and a market cap of $72.61Bil. The stock has returned -14.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought 876 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 99,362. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $216.24 per share and a market cap of $282.32Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

The guru established a new position worth 2,380 shares in BATS:SYLD, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.84 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF traded for a price of $63.52 per share and a market cap of $574.86Mil. The stock has returned 3.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

