Ion Asset Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $666.00Mil. The top holdings were CHKP(24.67%), MOS(16.73%), and PANW(6.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought 259,431 shares of NAS:CHKP for a total holding of 1,120,149. The trade had a 5.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.5.

On 08/17/2022, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $125.8 per share and a market cap of $15.78Bil. The stock has returned 2.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-book ratio of 5.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.45 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:CTV by 1,852,527 shares. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.33.

On 08/17/2022, Innovid Corp traded for a price of $3.63 per share and a market cap of $480.77Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Innovid Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.25 and a price-sales ratio of 8.16.

During the quarter, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought 117,100 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 137,100. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.73.

On 08/17/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $165.42 per share and a market cap of $56.84Bil. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 723,506 shares in NYSE:DK, giving the stock a 2.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.89 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Delek US Holdings Inc traded for a price of $27.19 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned 75.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delek US Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought 613,204 shares of NYSE:GNK for a total holding of 691,148. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.55.

On 08/17/2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd traded for a price of $15.88 per share and a market cap of $671.43Mil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-book ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

