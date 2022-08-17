Voce Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were ARGO(61.17%), CUTR(22.70%), and EVH(4.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Voce Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Voce Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EVH by 79,416 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.19.

On 08/17/2022, Evolent Health Inc traded for a price of $33.11 per share and a market cap of $3.04Bil. The stock has returned 41.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Evolent Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 274,924 shares in NAS:DCGO, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.32 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, DocGo Inc traded for a price of $10.24 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DocGo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-book ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The guru established a new position worth 38,866 shares in NYSE:CIEN, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.98 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Ciena Corp traded for a price of $55.63 per share and a market cap of $8.33Bil. The stock has returned -0.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ciena Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Voce Capital Management LLC bought 103,272 shares of NAS:RDNT for a total holding of 363,315. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.5.

On 08/17/2022, RadNet Inc traded for a price of $22.9 per share and a market cap of $1.31Bil. The stock has returned -31.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RadNet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-book ratio of 4.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Voce Capital Management LLC bought 44,000 shares of NYSE:ARGO for a total holding of 3,317,697. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.1.

On 08/17/2022, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $20.37 per share and a market cap of $713.36Mil. The stock has returned -61.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

