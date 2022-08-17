IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $434.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.77%), AAPL(3.22%), and VZ(3.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 139,425 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.16 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $52.74 per share and a market cap of $192.24Bil. The stock has returned 36.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 97,814-share investment in NYSE:ARES. Previously, the stock had a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.35 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Ares Management Corp traded for a price of $75.58 per share and a market cap of $13.26Bil. The stock has returned 4.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ares Management Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-book ratio of 8.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 278,761 shares in NYSE:T, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.91 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.57 per share and a market cap of $132.33Bil. The stock has returned -5.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 209,080 shares in ARCA:RLY, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.15 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF traded for a price of $29.12 per share and a market cap of $495.33Mil. The stock has returned 14.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.81.

The guru established a new position worth 158,694 shares in ARCA:RINF, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.18 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF traded for a price of $31.91 per share and a market cap of $67.01Mil. The stock has returned 10.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

