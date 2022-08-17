Aubrey Capital Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $124.00Mil. The top holdings were NIO(11.17%), SE(9.16%), and PDD(7.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 147,500 shares in NAS:PDD, giving the stock a 7.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.75 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $49.34 per share and a market cap of $62.39Bil. The stock has returned -39.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-book ratio of 5.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 33,500-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 5.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.07 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $188.79 per share and a market cap of $471.98Bil. The stock has returned -5.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-book ratio of 17.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.43 and a price-sales ratio of 16.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,000 shares in NYSE:AZO, giving the stock a 3.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2056.43 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2329.52 per share and a market cap of $45.40Bil. The stock has returned 42.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought 37,200 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 800,000. The trade had a 3.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $121.7 per share and a market cap of $1,592.37Bil. The stock has returned -12.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 7,000 shares in NYSE:UNH, giving the stock a 2.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $502.32 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $546.12 per share and a market cap of $510.83Bil. The stock has returned 32.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-book ratio of 7.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

