ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

106 LINCOLN BLVD SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94129

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 957 stocks valued at a total of $585.00Mil. The top holdings were PG(7.01%), AOK(3.06%), and STIP(2.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC bought 189,838 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 285,430. The trade had a 4.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 08/17/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $149.93 per share and a market cap of $358.27Bil. The stock has returned 6.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-book ratio of 7.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 518,500 shares in ARCA:AOK, giving the stock a 3.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.47 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF traded for a price of $35.9 per share and a market cap of $771.85Mil. The stock has returned -8.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 134,257 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.79.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.09 per share and a market cap of $39.06Bil. The stock has returned -4.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MLPA by 149,793 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.23.

On 08/17/2022, Global X MLP ETF traded for a price of $41.83 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned 28.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VHT by 21,215 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.5.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $249.22 per share and a market cap of $17.00Bil. The stock has returned -2.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a price-book ratio of 4.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.