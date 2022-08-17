Neo Ivy Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 391 stocks valued at a total of $37.00Mil. The top holdings were MKC(0.97%), LSI(0.96%), and CVS(0.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Neo Ivy Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:HUM by 2,458 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.79.

On 08/17/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $495.22 per share and a market cap of $62.67Bil. The stock has returned 20.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 10,110 shares in NYSE:BKU, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.69 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, BankUnited Inc traded for a price of $41.09 per share and a market cap of $3.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BankUnited Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 3,969 shares in NYSE:KMX, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.08 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $104.22 per share and a market cap of $16.59Bil. The stock has returned -19.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:HPQ by 29,225 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.7.

On 08/17/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $34.5 per share and a market cap of $35.68Bil. The stock has returned 20.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 2,544 shares in NYSE:CLX, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.81 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Clorox Co traded for a price of $149.74 per share and a market cap of $18.44Bil. The stock has returned -9.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clorox Co has a price-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-book ratio of 33.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

