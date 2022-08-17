Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3525 PIEDMONT ROAD, NE ATLANTA, GA 30305

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $160.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(15.35%), MSFT(12.39%), and V(6.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 13,023 shares. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/17/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $395.04 per share and a market cap of $283.07Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 11,887 shares. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $292.71 per share and a market cap of $2,183.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-book ratio of 13.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 11.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC bought 6,608 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 12,907. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 08/17/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $310.31 per share and a market cap of $294.85Bil. The stock has returned 16.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-book ratio of 34.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.79 and a price-sales ratio of 9.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC bought 6,406 shares of NYSE:MCK for a total holding of 9,109. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.73.

On 08/17/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $373.84 per share and a market cap of $53.73Bil. The stock has returned 87.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 6,148 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/17/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $429.7 per share and a market cap of $393.96Bil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.