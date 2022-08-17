Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

509 SE 7TH ST GRANTS PASS, OR 97526

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 797 stocks valued at a total of $1.95Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.30%), AGG(3.80%), and MSFT(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC bought 509,289 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 728,103. The trade had a 2.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.25.

On 08/17/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.1 per share and a market cap of $83.86Bil. The stock has returned -9.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 107,614 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 08/17/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $151.15 per share and a market cap of $46.37Bil. The stock has returned -2.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a price-book ratio of 8.26.

During the quarter, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC bought 215,501 shares of ARCA:XLU for a total holding of 251,530. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.92.

On 08/17/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $77.58 per share and a market cap of $17.64Bil. The stock has returned 15.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

During the quarter, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC bought 365,068 shares of ARCA:XLRE for a total holding of 410,856. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.34.

On 08/17/2022, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) traded for a price of $45.56 per share and a market cap of $5.68Bil. The stock has returned 0.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has a price-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a price-book ratio of 3.20.

During the quarter, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC bought 160,299 shares of ARCA:XLI for a total holding of 199,274. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.04.

On 08/17/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $100.53 per share and a market cap of $14.27Bil. The stock has returned -3.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a price-book ratio of 4.49.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.