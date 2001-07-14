Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Olo, Inc. (“Olo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OLO) on behalf of Olo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Olo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 12, 2020, Olo issued a press release announcing “its partnership with Subway(R) restaurants to integrate digital orders directly into the restaurant's point of sale for the majority of the chain's locations.” Olo also stated that “[t]he partnership allows Subway’s network of more than 20,000 U.S. restaurants to more seamlessly handle digital orders from third-party marketplaces.”

Then, on August 11, 2022, Olo issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2022 financial results. On a conference call with investors and analysts later that day to discuss those results, Olo disclosed a change in its relationship with Subway that occurred in the second quarter. Specifically, Olo’s founder and Chief Executive Officer disclosed that the Company is in the process of losing its business from Subway, that it had lost about 2,500 Subway locations during the second quarter that began directly integrating with marketplaces, and that “[w]e expect Subway’s direct marketplace integration to continue with the balance of their locations being removed from our total active location counts in the fourth quarter of this year, or the first quarter of 2023.”

On this news, Olo’s stock price fell $4.73 per share, or 36%, to close at $8.26 per share on August 12, 2022.

