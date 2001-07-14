Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced that it has sold 11.0 million shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH) common stock in an underwritten secondary offering.

After the sale, Walgreens Boots Alliance’s ownership of Option Care Health’s common stock has decreased from approximately 20.5 percent to approximately 14.4 percent.

Walgreens Boots Alliance intends to use the proceeds primarily for debt paydown and the continued support of the company’s strategic priorities.

Chief Executive Officer, Rosalind Brewer, said:

“We continue to focus the Walgreens Boots Alliance portfolio of assets. Today’s action is consistent with our strategic priorities and enhances our balance sheet flexibility while generating a strong return on our Option Care Health investment.”

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose – to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA has more than 315,000 team members and a presence in nine countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA has been recognized for its commitment to operating sustainably: it is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2021.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

(WBA-GEN)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005925/en/