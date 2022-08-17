Experienced Leader in Market Access to Bolster Relief's U.S. Commercial Operations

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF, RLFTY) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic benefit from serious diseases with high unmet need, announced today the appointment of David McCullough as Senior Director and Head of U.S. Market Access, effective August 22 nd . In this newly created position, reporting to Anthony Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial Operations, Mr. McCullough will direct Relief's market access strategy and operations to ensure timely and effective access to Relief's products for patients in the U.S.

"David's appointment as Head of U.S. Market Access signifies an important milestone for Relief, as we have now completed the hiring of the U.S. Commercial Team and are one step closer to providing patient access to treatments for diseases with high unmet medical needs," stated Mr. Kim. "As we continue to grow, David's more than 20 years of extensive commercial experience working with payors, physicians and specialty pharmacies to help ensure access for patients and their families, will be invaluable. With expertise and relationships forged during his tenures at Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis Gene Therapies, Spark Therapeutics and other companies, we look forward to leveraging his broad knowledge of market access in preparation for our October 2022 U.S. launch of PKU GOLIKE ® . With continued commercialization of Relief products on the horizon, David serves as a welcome addition to our commercial leadership team."

"Relief's mission to develop a robust therapeutic portfolio for rare and ultra-rare diseases synergistically aligns with my desire to increase patient access to rare disease treatment options," added Mr. McCullough. "I look forward to contributing to the commercial sales of PKU GOLIKE ® and additional products in Relief's pipeline."

Prior to joining Relief, Mr. McCullough served as National Account Director (Payer Account Lead) at Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of rare diseases, where he was responsible for building out the company's Medicaid launch strategy and supporting the expansion of key market access policies. Previously, he held several positions of increasing responsibility at Novartis Gene Therapies (formerly AveXis), most recently, as Director National Accounts, where he was responsible for successfully negotiating multiple Value-Based Agreements and 10 state Medicaid policies. Before that, he worked as a Patient Access Liaison at Spark Therapeutics, supporting the launch of a first-of-its-kind gene therapy in the inherited retinal disease space and also aided in the build-out of patient services and market access operations. Before Spark Therapeutics, Mr. McCullough was Associate Director, Patient Services Southeast at Shire. Earlier in his career, Mr. McCullough held numerous market access and commercial operations positions at various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including an Institutional Specialty Manager at MedImmune and a Territory Manager at Abbott Laboratories.

Mr. McCullough earned a BA in Speech/Public Relations from McNeese State University, a BS in Ministry and Theology from St. Louis Christian College, and served four years in the United States Coast Guard.

About RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Relief is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent protected products intended for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological and pulmonary rare diseases with a portfolio of clinical and marketed assets that serve unmet patient needs. Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including UCDs and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Relief's 2021 acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com and follow Relief on LinkedIn .

