PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") ( LSE:CEY, Financial) ( TSX:CEE, Financial) Centamin is pleased to announce the appointments of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG ("Berenberg") and Peel Hunt LLP as joint Corporate Brokers to the Company, working alongside BofA Securities and BMO Capital Markets Limited ("BMO"), effective immediately.

ABOUT CENTAMIN

Centamin is an established gold producer, with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced circa 5 million ounces of gold, and today has a projected mine life of 12 years.

Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and West Africa, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and approximately 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Arabian Nubian Shield.

Centamin practices responsible mining activities, recognising its responsibility to not only deliver operational and financial performance but to create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship.

