Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced an additional $1 million donation to Feeding America® to commemorate its one-year partnership anniversary. In addition to continued in-kind product donations to Feeding America from DG stores across the country, the donation will support community food banks and help provide increased access to nutritious food resources through Feeding America.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Feeding America and help advance their mission of ensuring equitable access to nutritious food for all,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Food insecurity impacts people of all ages in communities across the country. We are proud to leverage our unique store footprint to help increase access to a variety of nutritious foods that help provide meals to individuals facing hunger.”

At full operational capacity, Dollar General seeks to provide up to 20 million meals each year*. During fiscal 2021, Dollar General helped deliver on its commitment to fight food insecurity by providing more than 4.5 million pounds of food, equating to more than 3.7 million meals. The Company’s partnership with Feeding America aims to help alleviate hunger in the communities it calls home while nearly doubling the number of stores in which Feeding America services.

“Tackling the issue of food insecurity is not something we do alone," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "We are so grateful for dedicated partners like Dollar General, who are doing the work alongside us and helping to increase access to healthy, nutritious food for everyone. By working together, we're one step closer to a hunger-free America."

Update on Fresh Produce and Healthier Food Goals

In 2021, Dollar General announced+plans to offer fresh produce in more than 10,000 of its stores in the coming years, with a meaningful number of stores located in food deserts. DG is on track to offer fresh produce in 3,000 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022, providing the top 20 items typically sold in grocery stores and approximately 80 percent of produce categories carried by most grocers.

Dollar General also has partnered with a registered nutritionist to create DG+Better+For+You meals, which provide healthier recipes with all items sourced from DG stores. The Company’s commitment to providing healthier options also includes the evaluation of all foods available at DG and at-shelf labeling of Better+For+You options, as well as the creation of the Good+%26amp%3B+Smart® private brand.

*According to the USDA, 1.2 pounds is equivalent to one meal.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 18,356 stores in 47 states as of April 29, 2022. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

