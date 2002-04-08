KNOXVILLE, TN, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus ( PVCT) today announced that the Company has expanded its sponsored research program with Aru Narendran, MD, PhD, Professor, Departments of Pediatrics, Oncology, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, and Physiology & Pharmacology at the Cumming School of Medicine of the University of Calgary in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to investigate systemic administration of Provectus’ pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal for the treatment of pediatric leukemia. The Company’s innovatively-assembled and proprietary rose bengal is the lead member of a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes.



As part of this new sponsored research, the Narendran team plans to:

Identify clinically-feasible drug combinations and synthetic lethality that have synergistic activity with Provectus’ rose bengal,



Evaluate systemic drug administration routes for maximal tolerability,



Evaluate the modulation of WNK1 (lysine deficient protein kinase 1) and other related pathways induced by the Company’s rose bengal, and



Complete demonstration of STING (stimulator of interferon genes) dimerization in leukemia cells.



The Narendran team has previously shown:

In vitro activity and target modulation effects of Provectus’ rose bengal against several different pediatric leukemia‐derived cell lines and primary cells,



Proof‐of-concept of several potential mechanisms that may be involved in this process,



Rose bengal’s ability to induce STING dimerization and the molecule’s association with heat shock proteins, and



Preliminary evidence of in vivo activity in mouse xenograft models using the pediatric leukemia cell line SEM following oral doses of the Company’s rose bengal.



About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). The Company’s lead molecule is rose bengal sodium. A second HX molecule has been synthesized.

Provectus’ drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, virology, microbiology, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), animal health, and tissue regeneration and repair, and use multiple routes of administration, such as intralesional (IL), topical (.top), oral (P.O.), inhaled (.inh), intranasal (IN), and intravenous (IV).

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

